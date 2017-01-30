The Internal Revenue Service recently released updated mileage reimbursement rates for 2017, effective January 1, 2017. Please make note of these, as relevant OPs may not be updated immediately to reflect the changes. The new rates are as follows:

- 53.5 cents per mile for business miles driven

- 17 cents per mile driven for moving or medical purposes

- 14 cents per mile driven in service for a charitable organization



