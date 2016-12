Winter Raider Welcome Student Org Fair Thursday, January 19, 2017 | 11:00 am - 1:00 pm | Student Union Building Ballroom Start the spring semester off right by finding an organization to join! Come meet some of the best students at Texas Tech at the Winter Raider Welcome Student Organization Fair and find out more about getting involved on campus. Posted:

12/23/2016



Originator:

Gary Mccrory



Email:

gary.mccrory@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 1/19/2017



Location:

SUB Ballroom



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Departmental

Student Organization

Orientation