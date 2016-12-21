The VATT is an organization that provides a military based community to help student veterans and other members have a successful college experience. Our org has social, academic, and informational events that are key to becoming a successful student. This past semester we went to the gun range, had a BBQ, brought the VA healthcare reps, helped vets with FASFA, did community service projects and much more. Join us on Orgsync at https://orgsync.com/7497/chapter and on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/ttuveteran/ .



