The TTU IT Division invites you to attend Spring 2017 ShortCourses. These Courses are taught by IT professionals at NO charge to TTU students, faculty, and staff members.



All ShortCourses are held in the ATLC (Advanced Technology Learning Center) Computer Labs, located in the west basement of the University Library building.



ShortCourses include JMP, MATLAB, SAS, SPSS, Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Web Analytics, Microsoft OneNote, Excel Formulas, Excel Data Analysis, Excel PivotTable, 3D-Printing, and more…



For additional information and registration, please visit www.itts.ttu.edu/training/shortcourses.



If you have any questions or need assistance, please contact us at ITeducation@ttu.edu.

Posted:

2/8/2017



Originator:

IT Education



Email:

iteducation@ttu.edu



Department:

Technology Support





Categories

Research

IT Announcements

TTU IT Training

