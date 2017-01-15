TTU HomeTechAnnounce

OUTDOOR PURSUITS CENTER SKI TRIP TO WOLF CREEK, CO
Come sign up for the Ski trip at the Outdoor Pursuits Center. Here are the details - 


When - January 15th - 18th. 
*we will travel the 15th. Ski the 16th and 17th, and travel home on the 18th. 


Where - Wolf Creek, Colorado. 


Cost - $195 
-What is included? Lodging at the Ute Bluff lodge for 3 nights - Transportation to and from Lubbock - Ski/Snowboard rental - Food for 3 three nights. 
-What is not included? Lift ticket (an additional $66) 


If you have questions please come to the Outdoor Pursuits Center. Space is limited and filling fast.
