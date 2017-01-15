|
Come sign up for the Ski trip at the Outdoor Pursuits Center. Here are the details -
When - January 15th - 18th.
*we will travel the 15th. Ski the 16th and 17th, and travel home on the 18th.
Where - Wolf Creek, Colorado.
Cost - $195
-What is included? Lodging at the Ute Bluff lodge for 3 nights - Transportation to and from Lubbock - Ski/Snowboard rental - Food for 3 three nights.
-What is not included? Lift ticket (an additional $66)
If you have questions please come to the Outdoor Pursuits Center. Space is limited and filling fast.
12/20/2016
David Young
david.young@ttu.edu
Recreational Sports
Event Date: 1/15/2017
Wolf Creek, CO
