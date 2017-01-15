Come sign up for the Ski trip at the Outdoor Pursuits Center. Here are the details -





When - January 15th - 18th.

*we will travel the 15th. Ski the 16th and 17th, and travel home on the 18th.





Where - Wolf Creek, Colorado.





Cost - $195

-What is included? Lodging at the Ute Bluff lodge for 3 nights - Transportation to and from Lubbock - Ski/Snowboard rental - Food for 3 three nights.

-What is not included? Lift ticket (an additional $66)





If you have questions please come to the Outdoor Pursuits Center. Space is limited and filling fast.

Posted:

12/20/2016



Originator:

David Young



Email:

david.young@ttu.edu



Department:

Recreational Sports



All Day Event

Event Date: 1/15/2017



Location:

Wolf Creek, CO



