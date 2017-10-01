TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Meet with entrepreneur Paul Singh and the Results Junkie team!

Paul Singh and the Results Junkie team will be available to meet with startups for one on one mentoring.

If you want to meet with Paul Singh sign up for office hours here.

 

This announcement is sponsored by the Innovation Hub at Research Park
