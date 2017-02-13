TTU HomeTechAnnounce

STUDENT ORGS--- NEED VOLUNTEERS? JOIN US FOR THE SPRING 2017 VOLUNTEER FAIR!
Go to http://www.depts.ttu.edu/sub/outreach/volfair.php for more information and to reserve your booth! Space is limited. Reservation deadline is February 1, 2017 at 5:00pm.

Please contact Kelsey Jackson in the Student Activities office with any questions. (806) 742-4708
Posted:
1/24/2017

Originator:
Kelsey M Jackson

Email:
kelsey.m.jackson@ttu.edu

Department:
Student Union and Activities

Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 2/13/2017

Location:
SUB Red Raider Ballroom

