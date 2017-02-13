



Please contact Kelsey Jackson in the Student Activities office with any questions. (806) 742-4708 Go to http://www.depts.ttu.edu/sub/outreach/volfair.php for more information and to reserve your booth! Space is limited. Reservation deadline is February 1, 2017 at 5:00pm.Please contact Kelsey Jackson in the Student Activities office with any questions. (806) 742-4708 Posted:

1/30/2017



Originator:

Kelsey M Jackson



Email:

kelsey.m.jackson@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Union and Activities



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 2/13/2017



Location:

SUB Red Raider Ballroom



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Departmental

Student Organization

