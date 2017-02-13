|
Go to http://www.depts.ttu.edu/sub/outreach/volfair.php for more information and to reserve your booth! Space is limited. Reservation deadline is February 1, 2017 at 5:00pm.
Please contact Kelsey Jackson in the Student Activities office with any questions. (806) 742-4708
|Posted:
1/30/2017
Originator:
Kelsey M Jackson
Email:
kelsey.m.jackson@ttu.edu
Department:
Student Union and Activities
Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 2/13/2017
Location:
SUB Red Raider Ballroom
