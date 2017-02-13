TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
RED RAIDERS - LOOKING FOR VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES? STOP BY THE VOLUNTEER FAIR
With over 30 groups looking for volunteers, this is the place to be if you are interested in community service hours. This is a come and go event to meet with groups that could use your help!

For more information, please contact Kelsey Jackson, kelsey.m.jackson@ttu.edu, or the Union Activities office, (806) 742-4708
Posted:
1/25/2017

Originator:
Kelsey M Jackson

Email:
kelsey.m.jackson@ttu.edu

Department:
Student Union and Activities

Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 2/13/2017

Location:
SUB Red Raider Ballroom

Categories