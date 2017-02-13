|
With over 30 groups looking for volunteers, this is the place to be if you are interested in community service hours. This is a come and go event to meet with groups that could use your help!
For more information, please contact Kelsey Jackson, kelsey.m.jackson@ttu.edu, or the Union Activities office, (806) 742-4708
|Posted:
2/10/2017
Originator:
Kelsey M Jackson
Email:
kelsey.m.jackson@ttu.edu
Department:
Student Union and Activities
Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 2/13/2017
Location:
SUB Red Raider Ballroom
Categories