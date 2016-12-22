Tunnel of Oppression is an interactive program that examines the stereotypes, biases, and discrimination in our society. As participants journey through the tunnel, a light will be shined on the thoughts, beliefs, and actions that perpetuate inequalities based on race, gender, religion, sex, ability, sexual orientation, appearance, and class. The goal of the program is to raise awareness and inspire social change.





