Tunnel of Oppression is an interactive program that examines the stereotypes, biases, and discrimination in our society. As participants journey through the tunnel, a light will be shined on the thoughts, beliefs, and actions that perpetuate inequalities based on race, gender, religion, sex, ability, sexual orientation, appearance, and class. The goal of the program is to raise awareness and inspire social change.

To sign up to attend or for more information please see our website. www.housing.ttu.edu/tunnel Posted:

12/29/2016



Originator:

Martell Summers



Email:

martell.summers@ttu.edu



Department:

University Student Housing





Categories

Departmental

Faculty/Staff Organization

Student Organization

