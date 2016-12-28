The Learning Center is looking for a student to assist in presentations on campus. We offer presentations to classes and groups during the semester and would love to have a great student addition to help us grow and take our awesome services to their peers.
This position offers:
-Flexibility
-Fun Atmosphere
-A place to learn and grow
-$12/hr
Preferred Qualifications:
-Enthusiastic
-Well-spoken
-Punctual
-Background in Communications, Public Relations, Journalism, or Advertising
-Formal social media managing experience
-Evening availability
-Undergraduate Student
Contact Trilce Ruiz, Lead Advisor at trilce.ruiz@ttu.edu