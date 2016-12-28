The Learning Center is looking for a student to assist in presentations on campus. We offer presentations to classes and groups during the semester and would love to have a great student addition to help us grow and take our awesome services to their peers. This position offers: -Flexibility -Fun Atmosphere -A place to learn and grow -$12/hr Preferred Qualifications: -Enthusiastic -Well-spoken -Punctual -Background in Communications, Public Relations, Journalism, or Advertising -Formal social media managing experience -Evening availability -Undergraduate Student



Contact Trilce Ruiz, Lead Advisor at trilce.ruiz@ttu.edu
Posted: 12/28/2016

12/28/2016



Originator:

Trilce Ruiz



Email:

trilce.ruiz@ttu.edu



Department:

Support Ops for Academic Retention





