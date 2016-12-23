TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Student Orgs, Come Experience the "TOO" Together

University Student Housing is excited to host the annual Tunnel of Oppression. The Tunnel is an immersive experience where you will encounter first-hand different forms of oppression through interactive acting, hearing monologues and multimedia presentations. 

Tunnel Tour reservations are now open at http://housing.ttu.edu/tunnel 

Tours are 45 minutes to 1 hour in length and begin every 10 minutes.

• Monday, February 6: 10:00 am - 10:30 pm

• Tuesday, February 7: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm

• Student Union Building: Red Raider Ballroom

Faculty - Interested in having your class experience this event? Or offer as extra-credit? Complete a registration form on our site now to guarantee space! 
