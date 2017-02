Tunnel Tour reservations are now open at http://housing.ttu.edu/tunnel



Tours are 45 minutes to 1 hour in length and begin every 10 minutes.



• Monday, February 6: 10:00 am - 10:00 pm



• Tuesday, February 7: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm



• Student Union Building: Red Raider Ballroom



Faculty - Interested in having your class experience this event? Or offer as extra-credit? Complete a registration form on our site now to guarantee space!

1/31/2017



Originator:

Housing



Email:

annette.sawadogo@ttu.edu



Department:

University Student Housing





