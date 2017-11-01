|
Would you like to volunteer to help with the Tunnel of Oppression? Signing up is easy! Volunteers need to commit to at least a 2 hour block and attend a one-hour training if applicable. We have volunteer positions in marketing, check-in table staffer, tour guides, debrief facilitators, and actors/actresses.
To get signed up, visit our page at http://housing.ttu.edu/tunnel and scroll down to volunteer opportunity.
|Posted:
1/11/2017
Originator:
Martell Summers
Email:
martell.summers@ttu.edu
Department:
University Student Housing
