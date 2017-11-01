Would you like to volunteer to help with the Tunnel of Oppression? Signing up is easy! Volunteers need to commit to at least a 2 hour block and attend a one-hour training if applicable. We have volunteer positions in marketing, check-in table staffer, tour guides, debrief facilitators, and actors/actresses.



To get signed up, visit our page at http://housing.ttu.edu/tunnel and scroll down to volunteer opportunity.