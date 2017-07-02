TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Spring 2017 Etiquette Dinner
Have you ever sat down to a formal meal and wondered, "Why do I need all of these forks?" Perhaps you've thought, "Is this my drink or the person's sitting next to me?" If so, then our etiquette dinner will put you at ease.

Some of the topics covered include:
• How to use utensils and dishes appropriately
• When to begin eating
• How to properly pass the food

The Etiquette Dinner is offered once during the Fall and Spring semesters. Business casual dress is recommended, but not required. Registration will open on January 9, 2017, through Hire Red Raiders and space is limited! 

Event Details

Etiquette Dinner
Date: Tuesday, February 7, 2016
Time: 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. (Please note: Check-in will begin at 5:00 and the program will begin at 5:30)
Venue: McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center
Registration Required
