Have you ever sat down to a formal meal and wondered, "Why do I need all of these forks?" Perhaps you've thought, "Is this my drink or the person's sitting next to me?" If so, then our etiquette dinner will put you at ease.





Some of the topics covered include:

• How to use utensils and dishes appropriately

• When to begin eating

• How to properly pass the food





The Etiquette Dinner is offered once during the Fall and Spring semesters. Business casual dress is recommended, but not required.





