Mark your calendars for

, when the Humanities Center presents a

in conjunction with our 2016-2017 theme, FUTURES.

Starting at noon at the Alamo Drafthouse, five films will be shown.

The single admission price of $15 gets you in for the whole day (and well into the evening!).

It’s a mystery marathon, as the five films will not be announced until “day of.”

Possibilities include

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

and many more

.

Indulge!

Back to the FutureThe Handmaid’s TaleMinority ReportStar Wars12 MonkeysVanilla SkyDoctor Who