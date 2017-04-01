TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
AFISM JANUARY NEWSLETTER NOW AVAILABLE

The January AFISM Newsletter is now available through our website or by using this direct link: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/afism/FormRepository/newsletter/2017/afism-newsletter-january-2017.pdf

In this issue:

  • Easy Steps Guide for Entering Dates on the TTU Current & Future Labor Change, TLABOR ePAF
  • Planning Ahead for Property Inventory
  • Cognos Report of the Month, Payroll Report  RPT_PAYDIST_005 Special Pay List
  • The Question? HR Reporting access
  • AFISM Class Schedule for January

Link to AFISM Website:  http://www.depts.ttu.edu/afism

Link to AFISM Training Website:  http://kainz.ttu.edu/afism/training

 
Posted:
1/4/2017

Originator:
Jill Lindsey

Email:
jill.lindsey@ttu.edu

Department:
Admin and Finance Info Systems Mgmt


Categories