The January AFISM Newsletter is now available through our website or by using this direct link: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/afism/FormRepository/newsletter/2017/afism-newsletter-january-2017.pdf In this issue: Easy Steps Guide for Entering Dates on the TTU Current & Future Labor Change, TLABOR ePAF

Planning Ahead for Property Inventory

Cognos Report of the Month, Payroll Report RPT_PAYDIST_005 Special Pay List

The Question? HR Reporting access

AFISM Class Schedule for January Link to AFISM Website: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/afism Link to AFISM Training Website: http://kainz.ttu.edu/afism/training Posted:

Jill Lindsey



jill.lindsey@ttu.edu



Admin and Finance Info Systems Mgmt





Banner News and Tips for Employees

