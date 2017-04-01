The January AFISM Newsletter is now available through our website or by using this direct link: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/afism/FormRepository/newsletter/2017/afism-newsletter-january-2017.pdf
In this issue:
- Easy Steps Guide for Entering Dates on the TTU Current & Future Labor Change, TLABOR ePAF
- Planning Ahead for Property Inventory
- Cognos Report of the Month, Payroll Report RPT_PAYDIST_005 Special Pay List
- The Question? HR Reporting access
- AFISM Class Schedule for January
