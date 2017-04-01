The Learning Center is looking for a student to assist in presentations on campus. We offer presentations to classes and groups during the semester and would love to have a great student addition to help us grow and take our awesome services to their peers.



This position offers:

-Flexibility

-Fun Atmosphere

-A place to learn and grow

-$12/hr



Preferred Qualifications:

-Enthusiastic

-Well-spoken

-Punctual

-Background in Communications, Public Relations, Journalism, or Advertising

-Formal social media managing experience

-Evening availability

-Undergraduate Student





Contact Trilce Ruiz, Lead Advisor at trilce.ruiz@ttu.edu

Posted:

1/4/2017



Originator:

Trilce Ruiz



Email:

trilce.ruiz@ttu.edu



Department:

Support Ops for Academic Retention





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

