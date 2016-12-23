



The Original Harlem Globetrotters are hitting the road soon, ready for action! They'll face off against the World All-Stars on the court at United Supermarkets Arena with the world-famous ball handling wizardry, basketball artistry and one-of-a-kind family entertainment.



New for the 2016-2017 World Tour, the Harlem Globetrotters will compete with the innovative 4-point line, located 30 feet from the basket – 6 feet, 3 inches beyond the top of the NBA’s current 3-point line.



As Texas Tech students, faculty and staff, you are invited to to save %25 on select seating now through game day.



To purchase pre-sale tickets online, MAGIC" to enter the site for ticket selection.



IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THIS OFFER:



*Offer valid on select seats and price levels.

*Valid using offer code 'MAGIC'.

*Cannot be combined with any other offers; additional fees may apply.

*Player rosters in each city will vary and are subject to change.

*Autograph and photograph session subject to availability



For additional information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit

12/23/2016



Cindy Harper



CINDY.HARPER@ttu.edu



United Spirit Arena





