1. Discuss how nation-building projects have been implicated in the transformation of martial arts

2. Explain how globalization has affected and continues to affect the practice of martial arts

3. Critique how identity has affected martial arts participation in different times & societies

4. Compare/contrast enskillment in the martial arts with other forms of learning or enculturation

Are the martial arts still relevant? Does efficacy even matter? Who has the right to practice traditional cultural arts? We will address these questions and more this spring in Anthropology of Martial Arts (ANTH 3300 Section 002)

12/30/2016



Originator:

Lauren Griffith



Email:

lauren.griffith@ttu.edu



Department:

SASW





