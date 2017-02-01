New Course for Spring 2017. ENGL 3395: Native Literatures of the Americas

In this course, we'll read Native American literature from a variety of different locations in the Americas, starting with earliest indigenous accounts of first contact with Europeans and ending with contemporary literature by Native American authors. Along the way, we'll also continually ask important questions about the practical and philosophical difficulties of placing so many disparate groups of people, with disparate worldviews and belief systems, under the rubric of "Native American." We'll also interrogate the category of "literature" by looking at a range of different kinds of writing and the material conditions of that writing, including the relationship between orality and writing. In order to supplement our study of Native American literature, we'll explore issues surrounding history, religion, politics, human rights, literacy, and epistemology (i.e. what counts as knowledge and who gets to decide). Possible authors / texts include: The Popol Vuh Felipe Guaman Poma de Ayala, The First New Chronicle and Good Government Broken Spears: An Aztec Account of the Conquest of Mexico Bartolomé de las Casas, A Short Account of the Destruction of the Indies The Florentine Codex William Apess, "Son of the Forest." Jane Johnston Schoolcraft, The Sound the Stars Make Rushing Through the Sky Elias Boudinot, The Age of Revelation Gloria Anzaldúa, Borderlands, La Frontera Posted:

