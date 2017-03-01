The Texas Tech University Press, in addition to books, offers merchandise including a 2017 calendar for $10 that features historic images from the University Archives at the Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library. Also available are sets of 12 notecards ($14.95 per box) featuring Texas Tech historic photos and regional historic photos, as well as historic black and white 8x10 prints suitable for framing ($7.95 each).

Visit www.ttupress.org to see the full catalog listing of books and items available for purchase. Or visit the University Press storefront, located at 1120 Main St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or during the First Friday Art Trail held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. the first Friday of each month to view and purchase items.

Items also may be purchased by calling TTUP Customer Service at 806.742.2982 or 800.832.4042, or by emailing ttup@ttu.edu.