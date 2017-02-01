All Global Studies Majors: Announcing the Fourth Annual Ambassador Tibor Nagy Global Studies Prize. An award of $500 is offered to the student who writes the best essay on the question, “If you could address the General Assembly of the United Nations, what one idea would you advocate that focuses on what young people can do to make the world better?” The Steering Committee for Global Studies will select the best essay based on insight, originality, quality of expression, and other relevant criteria. Essays must be no longer than 750 words, not counting title, author name, page numbers, and references. To be eligible, the student must be a declared Global Studies major by April 1, 2017. Deadline for submitting the essay is April 1, 2017. Winner will be announced April 15, 2017. Submit essays to Dr. John Barkdull via email john.barkdull@ttu.edu or hard copy at the Department of Political Science office, 110 Holden Hall.