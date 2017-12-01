

Staff Senate hopes you will mark your calendars to attend the 2017 Staff Senate Speaker Series on January 12th. Join us for our professional development speaker series as we explore A New Year, New You. There is no cost to attend the event and lunch will be provided. Space is limited so please RSVP to



Staff Senate Speaker Series | January 12th

A New Year, New You

Student Union Building Red Raider Ballroom

10am to 10:45am | Dr. David Roach, Associate Dean for Academic Affairs

11am to 11:45am | Dr. Jay Killough, Director of the Texas Tech University Career Center

