Happy New Year Texas Tech!
Staff Senate hopes you will mark your calendars to attend the 2017 Staff Senate Speaker Series on January 12th. Join us for our professional development speaker series as we explore A New Year, New You. There is no cost to attend the event and lunch will be provided. Space is limited so please RSVP to staffsenate@ttu.edu by Monday, January 9th.
Staff Senate Speaker Series | January 12th
A New Year, New You
Student Union Building Red Raider Ballroom
- 10am to 10:45am | Dr. David Roach, Associate Dean for Academic Affairs
- 11am to 11:45am | Dr. Jay Killough, Director of the Texas Tech University Career Center
- Noon to 1pm | Lunch & Resource Fair
1/2/2017
Alan Cushman
alan.cushman@ttu.edu
Hospitality Services
Time: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 1/12/2017
