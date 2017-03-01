TTU HomeTechAnnounce

LOOKING FOR A JOB? BECOME A TUTOR
Required Qualifications
  • at least 60 college hours completed, with an A or B grade in the subject area tutoring
  • Ability to thoroughly explain course material to students in the two or more of the following core subjects: College Algebra, Statistics, Calculus, Composition & Literature, Political Science, Pre-Engineering Courses, Communication Courses
  • Must successfully pass a criminal background check
Preferred Qualifications
  • Previous work experience as tutor and/or formal training in improving academic grades
  • Ability to tutor multiple core subject areas (i.e. Algebra, Physics, and Composition & Literature)
  • Experience working with first generation, limited income students, and other diverse populations

For questions please contact trio.sss@ttu.edu or 806-742-3629
Posted:
1/3/2017

Originator:
Alejandra Munoz

Email:
alejandra.munoz@ttu.edu

Department:
PI Jesse Jalomo


