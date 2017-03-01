Required Qualifications
- at least 60 college hours completed, with an A or B grade in the subject area tutoring
- Ability to thoroughly explain course material to students in the two or more of the following core subjects: College Algebra, Statistics, Calculus, Composition & Literature, Political Science, Pre-Engineering Courses, Communication Courses
- Must successfully pass a criminal background check
Preferred Qualifications
- Previous work experience as tutor and/or formal training in improving academic grades
- Ability to tutor multiple core subject areas (i.e. Algebra, Physics, and Composition & Literature)
- Experience working with first generation, limited income students, and other diverse populations
For questions please contact trio.sss@ttu.edu or 806-742-3629