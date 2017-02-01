The Study Abroad Office is seeking a Work Study student. Duties will include assisting the Faculty-Led Program Coordinator with tasks such as data entry and management, pre-departure orientation assistance, faculty workshop assistance, and more. Annually, Texas Tech faculty lead over 1,000 students abroad and your work will assist your fellow classmates in gaining international experience! Please review the job posting (job number 4389) for additional information and to apply.

Employment will begin on January 19. Please note students must be work study eligible in order to be considered for the position. Previous study abroad experience is preferred, but not required.

Questions about the available position? If so, contact Whitney Longnecker , Faculty-Led Programs Coordinator. Posted:

1/2/2017



Originator:

Whitney Longnecker



Email:

whitney.longnecker@ttu.edu



Department:

International Affairs





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

