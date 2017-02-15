Title: Cultivating the Scholarship of Teaching and Learning

BIO: Courtney Meyers is an associate professor in agricultural communications. She joined Texas Tech in 2008 and teaches undergraduate and graduate courses in Web design, public relations writing, and online media. She also serves as an academic advisor, Service Learning Faculty Fellow, and teaches a section of RaiderReady. Meyers is a member of Texas Tech’s Teaching Academy. One of her recent teaching awards is the 2015 U.S. Department of Agriculture’s New Teacher Award, which is given to only two recipients nationwide each year. Her contributions as an educator are reflected in Texas Tech’s recent distinction of ranking as the top undergraduate agricultural communications program in the nation.





Please join us on February 15 Wednesday in Media & Communication Bldg. Room 153 at noon-1 pm for a Brownbag/Brainstorming session featuring Dr. Courtney Meyers.

This is a FREE event! Faculty, staff, and students from all disciplines are welcome to attend!