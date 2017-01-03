Title: Children, parents, and media—where we are and where we are going

BIO: Eric Rasmussen’s research focuses on children and media. He is especially interested in what parents can do to alter how children are influenced by media exposure. He and colleagues and grad students in both Media & Communication and Human Sciences are just finishing data collection on a project funded by the Fred Rogers Company involving 120 preschoolers and their learning from educational apps. He is the author of the blog ChildrenAndMediaMan.com, which has had approximately 750,000 views since he started it last year at this time.

Please join us on MARCH 1 Wednesday in Media & Communication Bldg. Room 153 at noon-1 pm for a Brownbag/Brainstorming session featuring Dr. Eric Rasmussen!





This is a FREE event! Faculty, staff, and students from all disciplines are welcome to attend!