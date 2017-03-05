Title: Opinion formation, expression, and concealment: Modern applications and adaptations of the spiral of silence theory

BIO: Sherice Gearhart’s (Assistant Professor of Public Relations) research interests include the examination of mediated messages and media effects, especially in regard to civic engagement and political participation. Specifically, her work aims to understand how opinion formation and expression are influenced in a dynamic media environment. Other areas of interest include areas of interest include social media, news presentation, public opinion, and media framing.





Please join us on May 3 Wednesday in Media & Communication Bldg. Room 153 at noon-1 pm for a Brownbag/Brainstorming session featuring Dr. Sherice Gearhart.

This is a FREE event! Faculty, staff, and students from all disciplines are welcome to attend!