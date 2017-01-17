The Lubbock Chorale, a 100-member faculty, staff, student, and community choral group, is accepting new members for the 2015-16 academic year and will be holding auditions on Tuesday, January 17 prior to its first rehearsal of the 2017 spring semester. Email john.hollins@ttu.edu or call 806.778.4980 to schedule a nonthreatening musical interview.

In its 41st year, The Lubbock Chorale, led by Artistic Director, Dr. John Hollins, Associate Professor of Music, Texas Tech University, performs masterworks and popular choral works. The Lubbock Chorale welcomes new singers of all voices to join us for the new season. Rehearsals are Tuesday evenings in MO1 Music Bldg on the TTU campus from 7:30 - 9:30. We invite interested and potential singers to join us. Singers must be able to read music and have a voice that blends with a choral group. Non-threatening musical interviews are September 2 in the Music Building.

The Lubbock Chorale has two performances this spring. We are thrilled that our spring fundraiser gala ‘Broadway Review’ features Lubbock native, TTU grad and international vocal star David Gaschen. In May we perform the complete opera La Bohème composed by Giacomo Puccini with the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra.

Come join us!

The Lubbock Chorale - creating choral excellence on the Texas High Plains

For more information, visit The Lubbock Chorale's website, www.lubbockchorale.org,

or call 806.778.4980