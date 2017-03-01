TTU HomeTechAnnounce

The Southwest Node of the NSF Innovation Corps (I-Corps) is offering a 2-week regional program in Lubbock to help teams quickly and effectively validate their commercialization strategy through tactical collection and analysis of data generated from direct interaction with potential customers. Additionally, this course will provide teams the opportunity to become eligible to apply for a $50,000 I-Corps Team Grant from the National Science Foundation.

DATE: Monday, March 6--Monday, March 20
PLACE: Innovation Hub at Research Park
3911 4th Street, Lubbock, Texas 79415

SIGNUP: Innovationhub.ttu.edu
1/3/2017

Weston Waldo

weston.waldo@ttu.edu

TTUIHRP


