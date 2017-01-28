Once you have an idea and you are ready to understand how your idea can make money, Hub Camp is the next step. A clear road map is necessary if you are going to launch your startup. This one-day intensive basic boot camp is designed for the entrepreneur to learn the NSF I-Corps business canvas model and how to create a business plan for future funding. The business canvas model and business plan templates will be provided in the bootcamp.

Discover the most effective research tools available, from using databases to understanding market demographics, learn fundamental concepts for creating an impactful marketing plan, determine sales methodologies and how to project sales revenues, learn basic techniques and tools to gain investor attention, crowdsourcing, SBA, and institutional funding, understand the need for a strong management team. This program is meant to provide an outline of the work needed to be done in creating a fundable plan and a great stepping stone to compete in the iLaunch competition to win $10,000 in startup funding. This program is offered throughout the year, check the calendar for the next scheduled Hub Camp.

January 28, 2017

8:30 AM - 4:30 PM

Lunch will be served