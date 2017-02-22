SBA OPPORTUNITIES



FREE WORKSHOP to help you start your own small business!



The following topics will be discussed:



*Information about SBA loans

*What a business owner should have before applying for a loan

*What the banker is looking for in a loan

*Information in a business plan

*Other programs & services available from the SBA



Sponsored by:

The US Small Business Administration and Texas Tech University Small Business Development Center @ Lubbock.



When: Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Time: 6:00pm-8:00pm

Where: SBDC, 2579 S. Loop 289, suite 114, Lubbock, TX



This workshop is free, but registration is required due to limited seating. The deadline for registering is Noon, Feb. 21.



For more information or to make a reservation, contact Elaine @ 745-1637 , or email at lbb@ttusbdc.org. Visit our website @ www.ttusbdc.org/lubbock.