TTU/TTUHSC LHFSA
Agenda for Jan 2017 meeting include guest speaker Dr. Evangeline Jimenez as she introduces herself and her research to the association. We also plan to discuss our upcoming April Cultural Awareness Seminar Symposium "“Law Enforcement and its General Effect on Society”.

Light lunch will be served. Bring a drink! Bring a friend!

TTU/TTUHSC Latino/Hispanic Faculty and Staff Association
(LHFSA)
General Meeting
TTU Experimental Sciences Building (ESB)
ESB Rm. 120
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
12:00-1:00pm
Free Event
No RSVP required

http://www.orgs.ttu.edu/latinohispanicfacultyandstaff/

Questions? Please email LHFSA Secretary Margaret Ceja at margaret.ceja@ttu.edu
Posted:
1/6/2017

Originator:
Beatrice Perez

Email:
beatrice.g.perez@ttu.edu

Department:
Center for BioTechnology Genomics

Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 1/10/2017

Location:
Experimental Sciences Building, Room #120

