Agenda for Jan 2017 meeting include guest speaker Dr. Evangeline Jimenez as she introduces herself and her research to the association. We also plan to discuss our upcoming April Cultural Awareness Seminar Symposium "“Law Enforcement and its General Effect on Society”.



Light lunch will be served. Bring a drink! Bring a friend!



TTU/TTUHSC Latino/Hispanic Faculty and Staff Association

(LHFSA)

General Meeting

TTU Experimental Sciences Building (ESB)

ESB Rm. 120

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

12:00-1:00pm

Free Event

No RSVP required



http://www.orgs.ttu.edu/latinohispanicfacultyandstaff/



Questions? Please email LHFSA Secretary Margaret Ceja at margaret.ceja@ttu.edu