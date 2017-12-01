TTU HomeTechAnnounce

OLLI Presents “Looking Ahead – State of the World in 2017” January 12 at 4:00pm

America’s new President will face a number of serious international challenges; some left over from previous administrations, and others erupting now.  This presentation will be a roundup of the globe’s current and expected hot button geopolitical issues including Russia and Europe, China and Asia, the Middle East, and the ongoing problems of terrorism.  A time for questions and discussion will follow lecture.

  • ·       Thursday, January 12, 2017
  • ·       4:00-8:00pm
  • ·       Fee: $20 for OLLI’s; $35 for non-members
  • ·       Location: International Cultural Center at 601 Indiana Avenue
  • ·       Instructor: Ambassador Tibor Nagy
If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all of the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this spring semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.
1/3/2017

Tina Crowson

tina.crowson@ttu.edu

Operations

Time: 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 1/12/2017

International Cultural Center at 601 Indiana Avenue

