America’s new President will face a number of serious international challenges; some left over from previous administrations, and others erupting now. This presentation will be a roundup of the globe’s current and expected hot button geopolitical issues including Russia and Europe, China and Asia, the Middle East, and the ongoing problems of terrorism. A time for questions and discussion will follow lecture.

· Thursday, January 12, 2017

· 4:00-8:00pm

· Fee: $20 for OLLI’s; $35 for non-members

· Location: International Cultural Center at 601 Indiana Avenue

· Instructor: Ambassador Tibor Nagy

If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all of the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this spring semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit

