TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Houston's Redbud Gallery hosts reception for Andrew Martin's "observer effect"
The Texas Tech University community is invited to the opening reception of "observer effect" by Lubbock based artist Andrew Martin, on Saturday, January 7th from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the Redbud Gallery, 303 E. 11th Street in Houston. The exhibit is on display from January 7th through January 29th.

Martin is the senior associate dean in the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts and professor of studio art, painting and drawing in the School of Art at Texas Tech University. 
Posted:
1/3/2017

Originator:
CATHY Jung

Email:
cathy.jung@ttu.edu

Department:
Visual and Perform Arts

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 1/7/2017

Location:
Redbud Gallery, 303 E. 11th Street, Houston, Texas


Categories