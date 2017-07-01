The Texas Tech University community is invited to the opening reception of "observer effect" by Lubbock based artist Andrew Martin, on Saturday, January 7th from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the Redbud Gallery, 303 E. 11th Street in Houston. The exhibit is on display from January 7th through January 29th.

Martin is the senior associate dean in the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts and professor of studio art, painting and drawing in the School of Art at Texas Tech University. Posted:

Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 1/7/2017



Redbud Gallery, 303 E. 11th Street, Houston, Texas



