It takes extraordinary courage to be President of the United States. The person occupying the First Office is subject to criticism from all sides of the political spectrum. Political parties, the public, and lobbyists are often fickle and the Presidents have to make hard choices that they think are in the best interest of the country. This course is an on-going discussion of Presidential historian’s Michael Beschloss’s New York Times bestselling book Presidential Courage: Brave Leaders and How They Changed America 1789-1989.

· Tuesdays, January 24 & 31, 2017

· 5:30-7:00pm

· Fee: $30 for OLLI’s

· Location: Garden and Arts Center at 44 th St. & University Ave.

· Facilitator: Rob Weiner, M.A., M.S.

If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all of the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this spring semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.