The Original Harlem Globetrotters are ready for action! They face off against the World All-Stars on the court at United Supermarkets Arena Thursday with the world-famous ball handling wizardry, basketball artistry and one-of-a-kind family entertainment.
New for the 2016-2017 World Tour, the Harlem Globetrotters will compete with the innovative 4-point line, located 30 feet from the basket – 6 feet, 3 inches beyond the top of the NBA’s current 3-point line.
As Texas Tech students, faculty and staff, you are invited to to save %25 on select seating now through game day.
To purchase pre-sale tickets online, CLICK HERE and enter the pre-sale code "MAGIC" to enter the site for ticket selection.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THIS OFFER:
*Offer valid on select seats and price levels.
*Valid using offer code 'MAGIC'.
*Cannot be combined with any other offers; additional fees may apply.
*Player rosters in each city will vary and are subject to change.
*Autograph and photograph session subject to availability
For additional information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit www.harlemglobetrotters.com.
|Posted:
1/4/2017
Originator:
Cindy Harper
Email:
CINDY.HARPER@ttu.edu
Department:
United Spirit Arena
