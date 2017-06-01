Registration for the 2017 Texas Tech University Faculty and Staff Fitness Challenge runs January 17 through January 30. The competition lasts from January 23 to March 26 not including spring break.



Teams must consist of two to six benefits-eligible Texas Tech employees (full-time, part-time or graduate students). The team captain must register the team in one of the three participation levels before the other members can register. Teams should choose their participation level based on their fitness levels and goals. The three participation levels are:

• Raider Rookie, which requires 150 minutes a week per team member

• Raider Power, which requires 270 minutes a week per team member

• Raider Warriors, which requires 360 minutes a week per team member



The program aims to increase daily activity levels among faculty and staff and to support, motivate, inform and encourage the campus community to be active, eat well and be well. Activities must occur outside the scope of a team member’s normal activities to count for minutes. 30 minute free classes will be held on Wednesday at the SUB.



Rewards will be given to teams throughout the competition and include weekly and overall rewards. In order to receive the weeklyreward, teams must meet their weekly participation minutes. The weekly winner is selected through a random drawing. Overall reward winners must meet their weekly goal 7 of 8 weeks.



All participants will receive a participation reward during the challenge. Three overall rewards also will be given: best team name, grand fitness and great fitness.



The competition is sponsored by Human Resources and supported by the Office of the President.

Teams can register and learn more about the activities and rules on the challenge’s website: http://fitnesschallenge.ttu.edu. For more information and help choosing team members, contact Betty Blanton, associate director of Recreational Sports, at betty.blanton@ttu.edu.