Supplemental Instruction (SI) is looking for SI Leaders for Spring 2017. In particular, we need qualified students that have successfully completed CHEM1308, MATH1320, 1452, PHYS1404, 1408, 2401, and BIO3320 to lead review sessions for these courses. SI Leaders attend the course they are assigned to for the semester, take notes, and review homework and assigned reading to prepare two interactive review sessions each week.

Qualifications for SI Leaders

3.0 Cumulative GPA from Texas Tech University.

Must have completed at least 30 credit hours.

Grade of “A” from TTU in the course that you wish to be assigned to.

Experience in tutoring or other academic support service is a plus!

Must be available late afternoon or early evenings to hold reviews.

Two Letters of Recommendation will be required with your application.

Please contact si.soar@ttu.edu, or come by Holden Hall 80 for an application. More information available at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/soar/SI/SI_Leaders.php