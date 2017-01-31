Student Assistant Job Description

Spring/Summer 2017

Parent and Family Relations, a University department, seeks a motivated and energetic Student Assistant for a part-time position beginning in spring 2017 and continuing through summer 2017 (and possibly beyond). The position will be for 15-20 hours per week.

Clerical duties include: data entry, answering phones, and general office duties. Must be able to work quickly and accurately with a strong attention to detail. Excellent face-to-face and telephone customer service and computer/typing skills are crucial.

Department representation duties include: setting up for and providing assistance at Parent & Family check-in and interacting with parents and family members of prospective students at various functions/receptions. This position involves a high level of contact with people, requires basic knowledge of Texas Tech University and strong communication skills.

Must be available to work throughout the week, including some weekends and evenings. Strong preference for students available to work Monday and Friday mornings in Spring 2017.

Qualifications:



· Must be a full-time Texas Tech undergraduate student



· Must have completed at least one full semester of undergraduate coursework at Texas Tech



· 2.75 institutional GPA



Questions regarding this position should be directed to parent@ttu.edu. Applications can be picked up/turned in at 201Q Student Union (second floor of the Student Union just past the student organization cubicles) or emailed upon request. Applications must be submitted on or before Wednesday, February 1st, 2017.

NOTES:

Each applicant is required to submit an application, resume, and SPRING 2017 course schedule.

Candidates being offered a position will need to have a successful background check conducted prior to official employment beginning.

Anticipated employment dates: February 2017 – August, 2017 (possibly beyond)

Expected Work Hours = average of 15-20 hours per week

Rate of Pay = $7.25/hour





Submit your application in person in the Parent & Family Relations Office, 201Q Student Union Building (2nd floor above the Barnes & Noble Bookstore, between the Center for Campus Life and the Student Union & Activities Office).

Questions, call 806-742-3630.

Application - open and print