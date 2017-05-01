Are you seeking a work study position beginning spring 2017? The Study Abroad Office is hiring! As a Study Abroad Work Study, you would: Assist with all aspects of faculty-led study abroad programming including data entry and management, student orientation and faculty workshop assistance, and more.

Give classroom announcements highlighting study abroad events and opportunities.

Speak with future study abroad students at the upcoming Fair on Feb. 1

And more! position description (position number 4389) on the Student Employment website. Must be work study eligible in order to apply. Preference is given to students with study abroad experience, but this is not required. Review the (position number 4389) on the Student Employment website. Application Instructions: Visit the Student Employment website to locate the available position (position number 4389). Click the “Select this Job” button after reviewing the job posting details. Once you have selected the job, you may view employer information by clicking on the “My Jobs” link. The method for applying and how to contact the employer is given by clicking on the ICON beside each position. Posted:

1/5/2017



Originator:

Whitney Longnecker



Email:

whitney.longnecker@ttu.edu



Department:

International Affairs





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

