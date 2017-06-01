2017 State Employee Charitable Contribution pledges were not applied as payroll deductions with a December 1, 2016 effective date. Modifications have been made to ensure that your entire pledge will be deducted from your checks over the remainder of the pledge period through November 30, 2017.

If you elected to contribute over a period of less than 12 months then your contribution election will be delayed by one month. Deduction for exempt employees will be reflected on your February 1, 2017 paycheck and for nonexempt employees, deduction will begin on your January 25, 2017 check and will be spread over the pay periods initially selected when enrolling in SECC.

If you elected to contribute over 12 months, your pledge has been annualized over the remaining pay periods through November 30, 2017. Exempt employees will have their pledge spread over the remaining 11 pay periods and deduction will be reflected beginning on your February 1, 2017 paycheck. Nonexempt employees will have their pledge spread over the remaining 23 pay periods and deduction will be reflected beginning on your January 25, 2017 paycheck. Please note that spreading your pledge over the remaining pay periods may result in an amount more than you originally pledged being withheld from your paycheck. Typically additional withholding amounts are due to penny rounding issues. You will receive your new contribution amount in the next few days. If you would like to change your contribution amount, please contact Human Resources (hrs.employee.services@ttu.edu).

These adjustments will ensure the charitable organization(s) you pledged to support will receive your intended donation. Please contact SECC Coordinator Jessica Carrillo (jessica.carrillo@ttu.edu) if you have any questions.