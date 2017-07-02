TTU HomeTechAnnounce

OLLI Presents One-On-One with Robert C. Taylor February 7 at 11:30am

Join us for an informal and more personal conversation over lunch with Robert C. Taylor, Jr. – CEO of United Supermarkets.  Enrollment is limited to 20 OLLI members.

 

  • ·       Tuesday, February 7, 2017
  • ·       11:30am-1:00pm
  • ·       Fee: $25 for OLLI’s (fee includes a meal)
  • ·       Location: Skyviews of Texas Tech, Bank of America Building, 6th Floor, 1901 University Ave.
  • ·       Speaker: Robert C. Taylor, Jr. 

If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all of the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this spring semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.


 
Posted:
1/24/2017

Originator:
Shelby Crews

Email:
shelby.crews@ttu.edu

Department:
Alumni Association

Event Information
Time: 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 2/7/2017

Location:
Skyviews of Texas Tech, Bank of America Building, 6th Floor, 1901 University Ave.

