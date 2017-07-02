Join us for an informal and more personal conversation over lunch with Robert C. Taylor, Jr. – CEO of United Supermarkets. Enrollment is limited to 20 OLLI members.

· Tuesday, February 7, 2017

· 11:30am-1:00pm

· Fee: $25 for OLLI’s (fee includes a meal)

· Location: Skyviews of Texas Tech, Bank of America Building, 6 th Floor, 1901 University Ave.

· Speaker: Robert C. Taylor, Jr.

If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all of the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this spring semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.



