Join us for an informal and more personal conversation over lunch with Robert C. Taylor, Jr. – CEO of United Supermarkets. Enrollment is limited to 20 OLLI members.
- · Tuesday, February 7, 2017
- · 11:30am-1:00pm
- · Fee: $25 for OLLI’s (fee includes a meal)
- · Location: Skyviews of Texas Tech, Bank of America Building, 6th Floor, 1901 University Ave.
- · Speaker: Robert C. Taylor, Jr.
If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all of the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this spring semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.