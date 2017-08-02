TTU HomeTechAnnounce

OLLI Presents “Do You have Annoying Neighbors?” February 8 at 5:30pm

Let’s take a look at property annoyances in an informational and light-hearted session with Dr. Gerry W. Beyer.  What can (and can’t) you do?  Revenge is not an option.

 

  • ·       Wednesday, February 8, 2017
  • ·       5:30-7:00pm
  • ·       Fee: $15 for OLLI’s
  • ·       Location: Garden and Arts Center at 44th St. & University Ave.
  • ·       Instructor: Gerry Beyer, J.D., LL.M., J.S.D.

If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all of the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this spring semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu
1/25/2017

Shelby Crews

shelby.crews@ttu.edu

Alumni Association

