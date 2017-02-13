Wish you could make a trip to Spain? Well, now you can – kind of… Dr. Lorum Stratton, who has been teaching Spanish at Texas Tech University for the past 48 years will be sharing an exciting power point overview of the dynamic and fascinating country of Spain.

· Monday, February 13, 2017

· 5:30-7:00pm

· Fee: $15 for OLLI’s

· Location: Garden and Arts Center at 44 th St. & University Ave.

· Instructor: Lorum Stratton, Ph.D.

If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all of the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this spring semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.