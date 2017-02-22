TTU HomeTechAnnounce

OLLI Presents “Cash’d Out: Tribute to Johnny Cash” February 22 at 5:30pm

The nationally-recognized, Cash’D Out, touring tribute band’s authentic recreation of the music of Johnny Cash and its universal appeal make this show a must-see event!  We will start the evening with a presentation from the new Cactus owner, Darryl Holland, have dinner at Triple J and then return to the Cactus for the show.  Enrollment is limited to 35 OLLI members.

 

  • ·       Wednesday, February 22, 2017
  • ·       5:30-9:30pm
  • ·       Fee: $40 for OLLI’s (fee includes admission and a meal)
  • ·       Location: Cactus Theater, 1812 Buddy Holly Avenue
  • ·       Host: Darryl Holland 

If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all of the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this spring semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.
