The nationally-recognized, Cash’D Out, touring tribute band’s authentic recreation of the music of Johnny Cash and its universal appeal make this show a must-see event! We will start the evening with a presentation from the new Cactus owner, Darryl Holland, have dinner at Triple J and then return to the Cactus for the show. Enrollment is limited to 35 OLLI members.

· Wednesday, February 22, 2017

· 5:30-9:30pm

· Fee: $40 for OLLI’s (fee includes admission and a meal)

· Location: Cactus Theater, 1812 Buddy Holly Avenue

· Host: Darryl Holland

If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all of the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this spring semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.