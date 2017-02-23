This course will examine why and where infectious diseases, such as the Zika Virus, emerge and how domestic and international law has evolved to address them. We will examine how the rule of law can make the world safer from those kinds of illnesses that threaten human life.

· Wednesday, February 23, 2017 · 2:00-3:30pm · Fee: $15 for OLLI’s · Location: McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center at 17th St. & University · Instructor: Vickie Sutton, J.D.

